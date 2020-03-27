Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) recently:

3/20/2020 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

3/4/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

1/30/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,128. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $616.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

