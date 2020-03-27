Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE: NGM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/19/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from to .

2/25/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/11/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.67. 3,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $292,838.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson purchased 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,175.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 994,698 shares of company stock worth $13,440,492.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 38,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

