Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NEXT (NXT)

3/20/2020 – NEXT had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/19/2020 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/19/2020 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – NEXT was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating.

3/13/2020 – NEXT was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($63.14) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,000 ($65.77).

3/13/2020 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2020 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/6/2020 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/12/2020 – NEXT is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/5/2020 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

NEXT stock opened at GBX 4,331 ($56.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,841.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,459.63.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

