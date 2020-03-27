Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Senseonics (SENS)

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN: SENS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2020 – Senseonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

3/13/2020 – Senseonics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/13/2020 – Senseonics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/13/2020 – Senseonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.00 to $0.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

SENS stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Get Senseonics Holdings Inc alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,019,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 131,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 169,879 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1,595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,150,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.