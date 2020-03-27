Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $32.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Weingarten Realty Investors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Weingarten Realty Investors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Weingarten Realty Investors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of WRI opened at $15.78 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,136,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 699,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

