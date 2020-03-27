Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 24.5% in March

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 27th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCON. ValuEngine cut shares of Recon Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

