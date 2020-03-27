Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $280,138.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $280,138.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns and Coinrail. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

