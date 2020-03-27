Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target increased by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Redfin stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,903. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,871.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $1,790,240. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Redfin by 3,863.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

