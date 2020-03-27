Redfin’s (RDFN) Buy Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 47,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,139. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylock Xii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,254,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth $107,820,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Redfin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after buying an additional 2,110,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 272.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,844,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after buying an additional 2,080,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

