RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $503,646.33 and $17,176.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00481815 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00113121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00080542 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.