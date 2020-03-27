Refereum (RFR) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Refereum has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, DDEX, Gate.io and IDEX. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $152,737.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.02563516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00195189 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, Upbit, Bibox, Gate.io, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.