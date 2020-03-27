Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,213,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after acquiring an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after acquiring an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

