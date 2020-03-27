Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Releases Earnings Results

Regency Mines (LON:RGM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (2.86) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Regency Mines stock remained flat at $GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 265,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company has a market cap of $988,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.25. Regency Mines has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34.

About Regency Mines

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

