Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.26 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $9.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.96.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $452.30 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $518.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.67 and its 200 day moving average is $360.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,240,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

