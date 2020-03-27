Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 487,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,456,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,806 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,732,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,088,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.