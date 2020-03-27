Remme Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, Kuna and Gate.io. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $125,960.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.19 or 0.04671617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00066199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036892 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016278 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, IDEX, DEx.top, Tidex and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.