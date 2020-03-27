Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 18,200 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.99% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMTV stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.63. 30,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,741. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $347.53 million, a P/E ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMTV. ValuEngine upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

