Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 95,700 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 289.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. 1,249,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,453. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

