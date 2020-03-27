Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $62,362,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,886,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,014,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after acquiring an additional 443,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 2,441,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. KeyCorp began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

