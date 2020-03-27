Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 137,700 AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,595,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,012,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $83.25. 81,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,472. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.