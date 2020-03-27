Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 385,832 American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 385,832 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the airline’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,231 shares of the airline’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,489,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

