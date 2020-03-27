Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Blackline worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,333,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 283.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 416,326 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after acquiring an additional 380,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 799.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 220,621 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackline alerts:

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ BL traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $53.64. 39,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.57 and a beta of 0.62. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.