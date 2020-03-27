Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Star Group worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Star Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 9,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $326.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.21. Star Group LP has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Hammond bought 5,000 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam bought 8,000 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

SGU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

