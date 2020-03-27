Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of TopBuild worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

NYSE:BLD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.60. 153,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.02. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

