Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 14,046 Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.07% of GlobalSCAPE worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

In related news, COO Mark C. Hood sold 10,000 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,344.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Young sold 4,586 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $44,530.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,108.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,003.

Shares of GlobalSCAPE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.29. 389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,131. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GlobalSCAPE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

