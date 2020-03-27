Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 43,760 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Wipro worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,285. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

