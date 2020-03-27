Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 54,504 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of EnPro Industries worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 337,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 111,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NPO traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,062. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $764.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

