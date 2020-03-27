Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 358,945 Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 358,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.05% of Natus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTUS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 196,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,175. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $830.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

NTUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

