Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,764,000 after acquiring an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $4,524,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,454.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $104.03. 457,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,314. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.