Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 176,816 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 388,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 377,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,651. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

