Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,102 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.16% of CNB Financial worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CNB Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13,803.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,267. CNB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $269.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCNE. ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $343,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

