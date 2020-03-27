Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.79 Million Position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,713 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.73% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 572,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 145,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 2,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,425. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 24.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,419.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,584 shares of company stock valued at $758,213. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SONA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.