Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.86 Million Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of Redwood Trust worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 196,773 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Redwood Trust by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 51,595 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 5,249,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.