Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of AutoNation worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AutoNation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,424 shares of company stock worth $19,820,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

