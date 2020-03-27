Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.52% of Culp worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Culp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Culp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Culp alerts:

CULP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 16,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Culp’s payout ratio is 102.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CULP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CULP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP).

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.