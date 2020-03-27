Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.40 Million Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.20% of Lannett worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI remained flat at $$7.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.36 million, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

LCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

