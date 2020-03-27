Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.41 Million Stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 98,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.05% of Green Plains worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after buying an additional 603,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,513,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Green Plains Inc has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

