Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.51 Million Stake in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,013 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.37% of MutualFirst Financial worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MutualFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MutualFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MFSF traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.45. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $229.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.90.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

