Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.57 Million Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,596 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Middleby worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Middleby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 340,141 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Middleby by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Middleby by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.27. 697,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.38. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.20.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

