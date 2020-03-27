Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.60 Million Holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Retrophin worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Retrophin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,899 shares of company stock worth $348,724. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTRX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,654. Retrophin Inc has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $613.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.