Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 1,676.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of GCI Liberty worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLIBA. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

NASDAQ:GLIBA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 519,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,791. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842 over the last ninety days. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

