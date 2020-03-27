Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.87 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,517 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,865. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.