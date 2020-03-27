Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 228,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Antero Resources worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,980,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $5,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,412,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 371,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,272,244. The company has a market cap of $260.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

