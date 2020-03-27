Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11 Million Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.50% of Revance Therapeutics worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 524,707 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 102,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVNC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 832,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $867.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVNC. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

