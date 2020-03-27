Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 137.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.22% of TrueCar worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUE. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TrueCar from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 32,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.61. TrueCar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.