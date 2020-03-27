Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 311,133 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of ASE Technology worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,264,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ASE Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 288,656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.57. 60,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 4.08%. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.