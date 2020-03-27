Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $10.74. 59,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $542.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,074.93 and a beta of 1.87. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $250,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,340 shares of company stock worth $1,952,405 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

