Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 788.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Knowles worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 304,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,566. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. Knowles Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.