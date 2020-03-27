Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $11.23 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,198 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,169 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded down $14.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.75. 1,644,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,742. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.91.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

