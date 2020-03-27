Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $11.43 Million in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.75. 31,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.97) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $30,344.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $190,967. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

